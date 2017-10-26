EXCLUSIVE: Richard Tanne, who wrote and directed the 2016 Sundance pic Southside With You chronicling the first date between Barack and Michelle Obama, is lining up his next project. Sony Pictures has just won a mid- to high-six-figure bidding battle for an untitled pitch that Tanne will write and direct.

The logline is being kept under wraps, but the pitch is said to be a high-concept, character-driven genre movie with elements of romance and the supernatural. Jonathan Kadin will oversee for Sony.

Tanne made his feature debut with Southside, which earned him a Breakthrough Director nomination at the Gotham Awards. The pic was released by Miramax and Roadside Attractions who acquired it after Sundance.

He just wrapped a two-year stint as a contract screenwriter at Pixar. The Sony project will come after he directs Vienna, his original screenplay that is being produced by Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler at Maven Pictures.

Tanne is repped by UTA, Michael Klein and Christopher D’Elia of Dobré Films, and attorney Debbie Von Arx.