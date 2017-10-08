It’s been nearly two months since the violent events that broke out in Charlottesville after a “Unite the Right” rally. White nationalist leader Richard Spencer returned to the city’s Emancipation Park today where he led a group of about 30 tiki torch-toting white nationalists to the Robert E. Lee statue, which the city was looking to remove.

Spencer posted a video his Twitter account as he and his group to the aforementioned statue. The group, some of which were dressed in the nationalist uniform of a white shirt and khakis, were heard chanting “You will not replace us!” After “Charlottesville 3.0” concluded, Spencer took to Twitter again to say that it was like “flash mob” and was a success. He also noted that they will be back to do it again.

HAPPENING NOW: @RichardBSpencer & white nationalist supporters are back with their torches in front of Lee statue in #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/CwVhxpN7r8 — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

Fortunately, the march, which coincided with the University of Virginia’s bicentennial did not attract violence but still garnered backlash — specifically from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer who tweeted, “Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned.”

Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) October 8, 2017

Spencer responded, “How are we “cowards”? We came back. Also, you have no authority to ban American citizens from C’ville, doofus.”

Spencer, who has been a prominent figure when it comes to white nationalism and the alt-right movement, led the aforementioned “Unite the Right” march in August which ended in a clash between protestors and counterprotesters and the tragic death of 32-year-old woman Heather D. Heyer.