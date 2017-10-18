EXCLUSIVE: Rich Eisen, the on-air host who was the original face of the NFL Network, is teaming up with Funny or Die and creating short-form comedic and social content that will bring in comedy elements to his The Rich Eisen Show. The content will first premiere on his AT&T Audience Network show and then will be co-released through Rich Eisen social channels and on various Funny or Die-branded digital platforms.

One of the reasons Eisen — a former stand-up comedian — is doing this is to engage with his fans. “There must be a lot of sports fans out there who would like to be in comedy writing, and we’d like to give them the exposure,” Eisen told Deadline. “I see this as a natural extension of what we’ve been building since day one. It’s another 21st Century avenue to connect with smart and funny sports fans.”

It will all start this Friday where they will introduce a “Funny or Die’s Pitch Friday.” They will allow fans to use the comedy writing app “Pitch,” to create real-time comedy for the show.

Eisen had a prior relationship with Funny or Die, appearing in the original Brockmire video that Funny or Die’s IFC series is based on. He also appeared in Fields of Dream 2 for them.

His show, from AT&T Audience Network, has hosted a bevy of stars, including Jeff Bridges, Paul Rudd, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Damon and Jerry Seinfeld. Most recently on the show was Curb Your Enthusiam‘s Larry David who teased for the first time that he is thinking about another season of his own HBO comedy show:

Will Ferrell is set to appear on the Rich Eisen show on Oct. 30th. “I couldn’t be more excited about joining with Funny or Die and couldn’t cross-pollinating our platforms with theirs.” Eisen is repped by UTA.