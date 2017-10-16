Veep regular Reid Scott has landed a role in Sony’s Marvel movie Venom. No details about his character in the film starring Tom Hardy as the Spider-Man supervillain. Ruben Fleischer is directing the pic from a screenplay from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Sony has set a release date for October 5, 2018. Scott plays the smarmy Dan Egan on HBO’s Emmy-laden D.C. comedy, Veep, and is a four-time SAG Award nominee for its ensemble. He also received an Emmy nom for his voiceover work in the Netflix original animated series, Turbo FAST. On the film side, Scott had a role in this year’s Reese Witherspoon pic Home Again, appeared in Kevin Kline’s Tribeca film Dean and recently wrapped a role in the comedy feature Under the Eiffel Tower. He is repped by Gersh, Impression Entertainment and Stone Genow.

Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Sam Lerner, a series regular on the ABC comedy series The Goldbergs, is set to appear in Blumhouse Productions’ forthcoming horror thriller, Truth Or Dare, from director Jeff Wadlow. Written by Wadlow, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs, the pic stars Lucy Hale as a college student in Mexico who is conned into playing a supernatural version of Truth or Dare but the game doesn’t stop and follows her and her friends back home. Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, and Sophia Taylor Ali co-star. Jason Blum is producing the pic along with Wadlow, Roach. Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson is serving as executive producers. Lerner, whose credits include Project Almanac and a recurring role on ABC’s Suburgatory, is repped by Curtis Management, ICM and Coast to Coast Talent Group.