Major exhibitor Regal Entertainment Group blamed a “challenging box office environment” in the third quarter for a 74% plunge in earnings per share to 7 cents in the period, compared with 27 cents in the same period in 2016.

Revenue also slumped 12% to $716 million compared with $811.5 million a year ago for the quarter ending September 30.

The company noted that the quarter included a $10.7 million after-tax gain on the sale of Regal’s stake in Open Road Films.

Notwithstanding the box office issues, “we were pleased that our ongoing focus on customer amenities had a positive impact on our market share and operating metrics, including significant growth in both average ticket price and concession sales per patron,” said Regal CEO Amy Miles. “Looking ahead, we are optimistic regarding the potential for box office success during the upcoming holiday season and throughout 2018.”

Studios and exhibitors have been confronting some soft openings on key titles of late, with expectations building for a potent November and December, which will need to hit a very high level to put 2017 into the black.

Along with the quarterly results, Regal said its board declared a cash dividend of 22 cents per Class A and Class B common share, payable on Dec. 15 to stockholders of record on Dec. 4.