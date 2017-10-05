Reel One Entertainment has acquired the classic Philip K. Dick novella Second Variety to develop as an hourlong drama, with veteran showrunner David Titcher attached to pen the series adaptation. In addition, the company has tapped former Channel 4 and Motion Content Group exec Dominic Schreiber as Global Drama Executive as it ramps up its push into scripted series.

The novella was previously adapted into the 1995 film Screamers, starring Peter Weller and directed by Christian Duguay.

A story of war and technology, Second Variety touches on many of the themes explored in Dick’s other works, such as Blade Runner and The Man in the High Castle. When the U.S. develops a military weapon with artificial intelligence to defeat its adversaries, the lethal killing machines eventually take on a life of their own and threaten to wipe out humanity itself.

Titcher (The Librarian, Houdini and Doyle) will write and executive produce. Reel One Entertainment will produce in association with Charles W. Fries (Martian Chronicles) of Fries Film Company and Antony I. Ginnane (Patrick) who will executive produce.