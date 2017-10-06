Rebecca Damon has been re-elected executive vice president of SAG-AFTRA, defeating challenger Matthew Modine in voting today at the union’s biennial convention in Los Angeles. Damon was narrowly elected to the union’s second-ranking post by the union’s national board of directors last year, succeeding Gabrielle Carteris, who had succeeded union president Ken Howard upon his death. The union didn’t release the vote totals and the press was not allowed to attend.

Damon, a staunch ally of Carteris, became acting president of the New York local last month upon the death of its president, Mike Hodge. Modine was re-elected to the union’s national and local board in Los Angeles in August as part of the Membership First slate that opposed Carteris’ bid for re-election.

“It is my honor to continue to serve the members of SAG-AFTRA as executive vice president and as acting New York Local President,” Damon said in a statement. “I will fight for the future of our union and make sure we stay ahead of the curve and prepared to face tomorrow’s challenges.”

“Our congratulations to Rebecca on her re-election,” Carteris said in a statement. “She has been a strong and tireless advocate for SAG-AFTRA members. I look forward to continue serving with her in the coming term.”

Damon is a working actor and voice-over performer and a SAG-AFTRA national board member – a post she will now have to resign, per union rules that don’t allow national officers to also sit on the national board. She is the chair of the union’s national Government Review Committee and Move NY Committee, and serves on the Executive, Finance and Government Affairs and Public Policy Committees. She also serves on the President’s Task Force on Education, Outreach and Engagement, and as the chair of the Member Outreach Relations & Education Committee.

She’s also a member of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation board, and is the primary elected liaison for its programming in New York, including the creation of the Actors Center at 1900 Broadway and the Robin Williams Center for Entertainment and Media. A founding member of the President’s Forum for One Union and G1, the effort to unite SAG and AFTRA, she co-led the Operations Workgroup as an architect of the merger while serving as the Screen Actors Guild New York Division Vice President.