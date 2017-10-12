Lionsgate continues to ramp up its unscripted television business, signing an overall deal with David Shumsky, co-creator of YouTube’s upcoming Kevin Hart: What the Fit. Under the pact, Shumsky will create original nonfiction programming and formats for television and digital platforms through his new Shumsky Productions banner.

Lionsgate will have exclusive rights to alternative and unscripted content produced by Shumsky Productions, including Hart’s fitness show for YouTube, Kevin Hart: What the Fit, set to debut next year. Shumsky is executive producer of the comedic workout series.

Shumsky is part of a roster of exclusive Lionsgate production partners that includes Jeff Apploff’s Apploff Entertainment (Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Beat Shazam), K.P. Anderson’s Pygmy Wolf Productions (The Soup, The Nerdist), Matt Kunitz’s Pulse Creative (Fear Factor, Wipeout, Candy Crush), Dave Caplan’s Trooper Entertainment (Heroes of Cosplay) and others.

“Having most recently co-created Kevin Hart’s What the Fit with several other exciting projects in development, David is an experienced producer, prolific format creator and a great collaborator,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate EVP of Alternative Programming. “We’re delighted that Lionsgate continues to be his home and cannot wait to see what he comes up with next.”

Previously, Shumsky was VP of Development for executive producer Matt Kunitz at FremantleMedia North America. Shumsky has had producing roles on a number of shows, including Extreme Makover: Home Edition on ABC and Last Comic Standing on NBC. He is a graduate of the USC School of Law.

The deal was negotiated by for Lionsgate by Brian Tannenbaum, VP, Creative & Business Affairs, Alternative Programming.

Shumsky is repped by WME and Jeanne Newman and Nicholas Dashman at Hansen Jacobsen.