So about that time Woody Harrelson had dinner with Jesse Ventura and Donald Trump…

Harrelson, plugging his upcoming star turn in Rob Reiner’s LBJ, was on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher when the topic turned – as it naturally does – to dinner with Trump.

The year was 2002. Ventura had already made the move from wrestling to politics, having become the Governor of Minnesota in 1998. By 2002, he’d announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.

At that point, Trump hadn’t yet become a reality TV star. Or a Republican.

“I got invited by Jesse Ventura. I was in New York, and he said, ‘Will you come with me? Trump is going to try to get me to be his running mate on the 2004 ticket, the Democratic ticket.’

“So I went and it was brutal, it was brutal. I never met a more narcissistic man,” the former Cheers star continued. “He talked about himself the whole time. You could see the standard he was going to bear.

“I had to walk out and smoke a joint just to steel myself for the rest of it.”

Harrelson was Real Time‘s top of show interview, so he wasn’t around when The View‘s Joy Behar came close to robbing the show out from under him before promoting her new book The Great Gasbag.

As the panel discussion veered inevitably to sexual harassment, Maher asked Behar about Bill O’Reilly and the latest news of his big-bucks settlements.

“I wouldn’t f*ck him for $32 million,” said Behar, summing up. “I don’t know what he did to that girl but he’s not worth $32 million.”

And, no, Behar schooled Maher, harassment has nothing to do with men having “sh*tty sex lives with their wives, as the host wisecracked.

MSNBC’s Mark Halperin, she reminded, “is accused of masturbating under the desk while he’s talking to somebody. What’s that got to do with him being married?”

Also on tonight’s show were National Review writer David French, Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff and CNN contributor Van Jones.