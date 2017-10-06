ReachMe.TV and Virgin Produced have inked a multiyear content and distribution deal under which the the companies will distribute each other’s content. The pact will also see the companies team to co-produce original productions revolving around entertainment, music, short films, live events and episodic TV.

ReachMe.TV’s network includes thousands of mobile screens across the top 50 airports in the U.S. and Canada and 750,000 hotels rooms nationwide that reach more than 100 million viewers per month. Viewers are able to sync phones or tablets with airport screens and take content with them. It is now building out its content partnerships after recently inking a deal with CBS Television Stations.

Virgin Produced content, which includes original digital scripted and unscripted series, begins airing on ReachMe.TV this month; Virgin also will have access to ReachMe.TV’s library of content

for distribution across Virgin Produced’s in-flight, hotel and digital platforms.

“We are looking to aggressively expand our footprint throughout the entertainment community

and partner with companies who share our vision,” said ReachMe.TV CEO Lynnwood Bibbens and co-founder Ron Bloom. “Virgin Produced has an incredible track record and shares our like-minded view that we need to reach audiences on the new frontier and provide them best-in- class entertainment in the process. The partnership with Virgin Produced allows us to exercise our content, distribution and licensing verticals while allowing audiences to consume more in-depth programming customized to their taste.”

Said Virgin Produced COO and production president Tobin Armbrust and founder and CEO Jason Felts: “Lynnwood and Ron’s experience in content creation and distribution is a perfect fit for the Virgin Produced brand. We have been programming content across the Virgin universe for some time and this strategic alliance allows us to greatly expand our reach, not only in terms of penetration but also through their patented, take-it-with-you viewing technology.”