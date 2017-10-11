EXCLUSIVE: London-based The Agency and Rogers Coleridge and White have together secured representation of the estate of legendary novelist and screenwriter Raymond Chandler. The partners will be across publishing and all media, with immediate effect. The estate was previously overseen by Graham C Greene and Ed Victor.

The American-British Chandler published his first novel, The Big Sleep, in 1939. It was the first to feature detective Philip Marlowe, and was twice turned into a film, notably by Howard Hawks in 1946 and starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Among his other novels to make it to the screen are The Long Goodbye directed by Robert Altman with Elliot Gould as Marlowe, and Farewell My Lovely directed by Dick Richards and with Robert Mitchum in Marlowe’s shoes.

As a screenwriter, he co-penned Billy Wilder’s 1944 Double Indemnity, picking up an Oscar nomination. He scored another mention with his first original screenplay on 1946’s The Blue Dahlia, directed by George Marshall and starring Alan Ladd and Veronica Lake.

Alexander Greene, Director of Raymond Chandler Ltd, says “Raymond Chandler’s works both on the page and on the screen are embedded in contemporary culture. In choosing Stephen Durbridge and Katie Haines at the Agency along with Peter Straus at RCW, we wanted to reintroduce Chandler to an audience who perhaps recognize his style but don’t immediately associate it with him or his archetypal character Philip Marlowe.”

Peter Straus, Managing Director of RCW, adds, “It is a real honor to be entrusted with the work of such a great writer. Raymond Chandler remains one of the defining writers of the 20th century, he invented a style which has never been surpassed. His work has given pleasure to millions and I and my colleagues are determined to increase and extend that readership.”

Stephen Durbridge and Katie Haines of The Agency will jointly represent the film and television rights. They say, “The heritage of the Chandler films to date and the pedigree of the underlying books create a multitude of opportunities for the future. It is the most exciting opportunity and it is a honor to be trusted to represent these rights.”