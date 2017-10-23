Ahead of this Sunday’s Season 5 finale, Showtime has ordered a 12-episode sixth season of its hit drama series Ray Donovan.

A change of location also is in the works with Hollywood’s favorite celebrity fixer moving to the Big Apple. Season 6 will move from Los Angeles, where it has been based for the past five seasons, to New York City when production begins in early 2018.

Showtime

”Ray Donovan broke new ground this season with its deeply emotional and innovative approach to Abby’s passing, without sacrificing any of the intensity that has been its trademark,” Gary Levine, President of Programming, Showtime Networks. “We so appreciate that David Hollander is never satisfied with the status quo, and his creative plan for moving the show to New York reflects his relentless ambition for this series.”

The renewal and moves follows an emotional Season 5 with Ray in turmoil and needing to rebuild his life. The show is one of Showtime’s top dramas averaging nearly 5 million weekly viewers across platforms.

“For our show, creatively, New York is exciting. Fashion, media, finance, theatre, culture. It’s going to present new challenges for Ray Donovan which mean new opportunities for us as dramatists,” said showrunner David Hollander. “Ray came to Los Angeles to build a life for himself and his family. They’re not there anymore. Ray’s career has changed and he is looking for a place to rebuild his life. Ray thinks he went to New York to help his daughter. He’s going to find out he’s there to help himself.”

The current season finds Ray (Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm, while struggling to deal with the recent death of his wife and family matriarch Abby (Paula Malcomson). As the season comes to a close, Ray’s fractured relationship with his daughter Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) draws him to New York to make amends for a past wrongdoing.

Ray Donovan is executive produced by Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.

The fifth-season finale airs this Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.