The last of the year on CBS went out record breaking large for the Baltimore Ravens.

Playing at home last night, the 2012 Super Bowl champions’ shutout the Miami Dolphins 40-0 to break a two-game losing streak. While quarterback Joe Flacco was knocked out with a concussion, the Ravens not only scored their second shutout of the season but their biggest shutout ever.

With all of the Ravens and Dolphins standing during the national anthem except a trio from the latter who stayed in the locker room in protest, that shutout was a hard hit for the House of Moonves and the NFL Network. A virtual done deal early on, the primetime game brought in a 8.4/14 in metered market results.

Last night’s Week 8 match-up, if you can really call it that, fell 15% from the early numbers of last week’s previous season low matching TNF. In a season that has seen the NFL and broadcasters repeatedly hobbled by ratings declines, that 8:30 – 11:30 PM ET Oakland Raiders truly dramatic 31-30 win over the Kansas City Chiefs eventually ended up with a 4.5/17 rating and 14.38 million viewers.

Unlike last night which came on a World Series day off, the October 19 gridiron battle faced a strong 2017 NLCS Game 5 as the L.A. Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs. As expected, CBS easily won the night last night over its Big 4 competition. With that stat, here’s another – last night’s shutout was surprisingly the second largest ever for a TNF. The biggest shutout occurred back on September 18, 2014 when the Atlanta Falcons whooped Tampa Bay 56-14, which was broadcast on CBS and NFL Network.

Being that last year’s Week 8 TNF was only seen on NFL Network there is no real comparison. However, apples to avocados, the Ravens’ shutout was up 100% in MM results from the Jacksonville Jaguars vs.the Tennessee Titans on October 27 last year.

Going exclusively to NFL Network next week, this year’s TNF shifts over to NBC for the rest of the year on November 9 when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals

We’ll update with more of last night’s TNF numbers, including the Amazon Prime streaming average, as well as the big changing Grey’s Anatomy, Will & Grace and Arrow later. Right now, before the World Series is back for Game 3 tonight and before you get your Edgar Allan Poe on for Halloween, fly like a Raven: