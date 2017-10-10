Raven’s staying home at Disney Channel. The cable net said today that it has renewed family comedy spinoff Raven’s Home for a second season. It stars and is exec produced by Raven-Symoné, who toplined Dis Channel’s predecessor series That’s So Raven from 2003-07. Production will resume next month in Hollywood.

Raven’s Home, which premiered in July, follows the adventures of longtime best friends Raven and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) who both are divorced with kids of their own – Raven’s twins, Booker and Nia (Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson), and Chelsea’s son, Levi (Jason Maybaum) – living in one hectic but fun household that often includes the twins’ best friend and neighbor, Tess (Sky Katz). Unbeknownst to the kids, Raven still catches glimpses of the future, and unbeknownst to her, Booker has discovered he has the same ability to see into the future.

The series opened with the No. 1 live-action cable TV series premiere in two years among its targeted demographics of kids 6-11 (1.3 million/5.3 rating) and tweens 9-14 (1.5 million/6.1 rating) and kids 2-11 (1.6 million/4.0 rating). It also was the top series bow among all kids cable TV nets since Disney Channel’s Bunk’d in July 2015.

Raven’s Home was developed by writer-producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff and created by That’s So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman.