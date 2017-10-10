CBS has demanded more Ransom. The network today handed a 13-episode Season 2 renewal to the drama series created David Vainola and Frank Spotnitz.

While CBS paid up for Ransom‘s return, it wasn’t an exorbitant sum: The Canada-Hungary production was a low-cost acquisition. No word yet on a premiere date, but the series midseason debuted on New Year’s Day and moved to its regular Saturday slot on January 7.

Luke Roberts stars in Ransom as crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont, who understands criminals better than they do and uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases. Despite the stakes, Eric refuses to resort to violence, even when confronted by some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. While Eric’s considerable powers of manipulation make him the best at what he does professionally, they often complicate his relationships with family, friends and colleagues. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star.

Produced by eOne and filmed in Hungary, Ransom is exec produced by Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Spotnitz, Valerie Pechels and Odile McDonald, with Daniel Kresmery and György Rajnai co-producing. The series inspired by the professional experiences of crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert, who, along with his partner Marwan Mery, are considered to be among the top negotiators in the world.