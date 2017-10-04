Hulu has given a pilot presentation order to a comedy co-created by and starring actor-comedian Ramy Youssef. It hails from The Carmichael Show team of star/co-creator Jerrod Carmichael, co-creator Ari Katcher and production company A24.

The untitled show, which Youssef co-created and co-wrote with Katcher and Ryan Welch, centers on Youssef’s distinct point-of-view as a contemporary Egyptian-American Muslim, caught between multiple worlds and what it means to be Arab, American, and Muslim at a time when each of those identity markers is going through a crisis of definition.

Rex/Shutterstock

Katcher and Welch executive produce alongside Carmichael. A24 is the studio.

“I’m excited to bring more fully human, complicated, nuanced Muslim characters to television as part of my ongoing attempt to avoid law school,” said Youssef.

He has tackled the topic of being Muslim in America in his standup. You can watch some of it below in Youssef network TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this past summer.

“Ramy has created something remarkably fresh and insightful with his new show, weaving his characteristic sharp and incisive humor with keen observations about identity and culture in our modern-day world,” A24 said in a statement. We are so excited to be collaborating with him and our friends at Hulu on this incredibly unique and dynamic series.”

A24 has been building a comedy TV slate. In addition to The Carmichael Show, it has collaborated on USA’s Playing House, co-produces Amazon’s Comrade Detective and also produced Carmichael’s HBO stand-up special 8. At Hulu, the company recently received a pilot presentation for another comedy, This Is Heaven, written by and starring rising comedians Kate Berlant and John Early.

On the film side, A24 recently financed Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, which won three 2017 Oscars – Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.

Youssef will be seen in the upcoming season of USA’s Mr. Robot.