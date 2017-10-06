Tributes are pouring in for Ralphie May, the popular comedian who died today at 45. The majority of reactions are coming from members of the tightknit stand-up community, who are using phrases such as “funny and sweet,” “one of the nicest and kindest out there” and “realest dude I’ve ever met.”

May got his big break as a competitor on the first season of NBC’s summer reality-competition series Last Comic Standing. He made it to the finals but lost to Dat Phan. Jay Mohr, who hosted the show, was among those to pays their respects via Twitter today:

I love you RALPHIE MAY Realest dude I’ve ever met.#justcorrect — Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) October 6, 2017

Here’s a bunch more:

Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

Damn. RIP Ralphie May. Comic warrior. — marc maron (@marcmaron) October 6, 2017

It was a fun summer with you n biscuit. Safe next gig. Miss the shit out of you already. Xoxo n #RIP @Ralphie_May pic.twitter.com/MMmvlQjnA9 — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May RIP funny man. We shared good talks & good laughs . See you on the other side kid — Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

Thank you, Ralphie May. You were a world-class comedian. pic.twitter.com/TGWpRcyQGH — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) October 6, 2017

RIP to the great Ralphie May. Thank you for the laughs, the specials, and always being so kind to everyone here. We love you. #paidregular pic.twitter.com/gttbLa2gfj — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) October 6, 2017

I love you @Ralphie_May rest in paradise my friend. Thank you for giving me my first break in hollywood. — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) October 6, 2017

I'm going to miss you like crazy. So much love and appreciation for this wild man. #ralphiemay pic.twitter.com/TnVuPIV5aB — Danielle Soto (@DanielleSoto617) October 6, 2017

Sadness in the comedy world….Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45 of Cardiac Arrest (UPDATE) https://t.co/TESTU0WTND via @TMZ — Michael Joiner (@actorcomic) October 6, 2017

I met @Ralphie_May years ago.. he has always been a kind friend, with a generous heart. This one will hurt for awhile… I will miss you Ralphie. 😓 pic.twitter.com/Kj068OeAup — brian redban (@redban) October 6, 2017

Hey everyone I lost a friend of mine Comedian Ralphie May just passed away from cardiac arrest. He was one of the funniest guys & greatest guys I knew💯 Ralphie we love you & we will never forget you. Going to miss you buddy. RIP my brother 🙏🙏🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/M9oeytIc1O — Guy Richards (@GUYRICHARDS1) October 6, 2017

Crushed by the news about @Ralphie_May. Forget how funny he was…such a kind, generous soul. We will miss you, brother. — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) October 6, 2017