Tributes are pouring in for Ralphie May, the popular comedian who died today at 45. The majority of reactions are coming from members of the tightknit stand-up community, who are using phrases such as “funny and sweet,” “one of the nicest and kindest out there” and “realest dude I’ve ever met.”
May got his big break as a competitor on the first season of NBC’s summer reality-competition series Last Comic Standing. He made it to the finals but lost to Dat Phan. Jay Mohr, who hosted the show, was among those to pays their respects via Twitter today:
