STXinternational has named Rachel Okine VP of Acquisitions to lead all U.K. and European acquisitions. She will join the company Oct. 16 and report to STXinternational President David Kosse. She will focus on identifying and delivering new content for international distribution.

Since launching in 2016, STXinternational has acquired the rights to several noteworthy projects, including the U.K. rights to Breathe ,directed by Andy Serkis and starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy; Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen from director Taylor Sheridan, and Home Again, the directorial debut from Hallie Meyers-Shyer, starring Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen and Lake Bell. STX is also handling international distribution on Ridley Scott’s All The Money in the World which releases this December in the U.S. through TriStar.

Okine previously served as VP, International Productions and Acquisitions at Studiocanal in Paris, where she oversaw theatrical acquisitions for France, Germany and ANZ, and negotiated deal terms for multi-territory acquisitions across the group.

While at Studiocanal, Okine acquired titles from Steven Soderbergh, Jason Reitman and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. Previously, she served as an acquisitions executive at Entertainment One (eOne) in Sydney, Australia, where she was responsible for sourcing commercial titles from the international and domestic markets from script stage through to completed films. Okine has also held roles at Hopscotch Films and FilmFour in London.