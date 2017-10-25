Yancey Arias (Bosch) who heavily recurred last season in USA Network’s Queen of the South, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3.

Arias plays Colonel Cortez, a cunning, ruthless and bloodthirsty man of war battling the cartels. After Season 2’s shocking finale, he is shifting alliances and business partners.

Starring Alice Braga and based on the best-selling book La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America.

Natalie Chaidez and David T. Friendly are executive producers of the series which hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions.

Arias also recurs on Amazon’s Bosch and will begin filming the feature Canal Street in August, serving as executive producer and lead actor. He is repped by Global Artists Agency, Luber-Roklin Entertainment and Espada PR.

Season 3 of Queen of the South is slated to premiere in 2018.