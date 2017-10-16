Atrium TV, the so-called drama “commissioning club” founded by former Sony Chairman Howard Stringer and DRG Chairman Jeremy Fox in April, has set a slate of new projects including Quasimodo from Game Of Thrones producer Frank Doelger and with Charles Dance and Peter Dinklage attached to exec produce.

Atrium TV sources and develops high-end drama series and shares them with “Club” members, who then decide if they wish to acquire and invest. A first meeting was held last night in Cannes with talent presenting the projects.

Quasimodo is a returning series that’s billed an epic and lavish take on Victor Hugo’s classic. Set in a tense 15th century Paris, the story is written by Ashley Pharoah and produced by Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner (The Frankenstein Chronicles) and Doelger.

Also new is 10-part drama Jerusalem about the titular city. Written by Russell Rothberg (previously head of drama development, Universal Television) Season 1 goes back to 1000 BCE and the story of King David, a ruler trying to reunite a fractured country while his son attempts to overthrow him. It is planned for future seasons of Jerusalem to draw on a variety of different time periods from the historically rich and labyrinthine city.

Contemporary thriller Perfect People is based on the best-selling book by Peter James about genetic engineering and its consequences. Showrunner is Adi Hasak (Shades Of Blue, Eyewitness).

State Of Decay is inspired by the Microsoft X-Box game of the same name and will be a zombie TV show with former ABC President Stephen McPherson showrunning.

The four new titles join Fandorin, from Simon J Ashford (The Musketeers, Robin Hood) and BBC Studios, and One Giant Leap by writer Stephen Kronish.

Atrium was launched to create premium, high profile drama content for delivery by regional OTT players and TelCos. Members now include Viaplay (Nordics), Orange (France), Movistar+ (Spain), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Iflix (Asia/MENA), Sky (New Zealand), Antenna (Greece), NewFilm (Russia), BigFlix (India) and Yes TV (Israel).