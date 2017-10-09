Writer/Director/Producer Ava DuVernay is among the six nominees for the 49th NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year honors. General public voting is now underway at the Image Awards official web site at naacpimageawards.net through November 17.

DuVernay is joined by nominees actor Chadwick Boseman, singer Bruno Mars, actress/producer Issa Rae, entertainer Chance the Rapper, and rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z. The winner will be announced during the two-hour live TV special airing via TV One on Monday, January 15, 2018, the federal holiday honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The NAACP Image Awards is a multicultural awards show from an African-American point of view. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

TV One targets black culture and entertainment with shows like Unsung, Rickey Smiley For Real, Fatal Attraction, and The Manns. In addition, TV One is the cable home of NewsOne Now, the live daily news program dedicated to black viewers.