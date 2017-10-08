The long-running USA comedy series Psych’s revival holiday movie has a premiere date. Series star Dulé Hill revealed it in a video message delivered at New York Comic-Con, telling fans that Psych: The Movie will bow December 7 at 8 PM ET.

Psych stars James Roday, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, series creator Steve Franks and exec producer Chris Henze reunited for a panel where they revealed WWE superstar John Cena will return as Ewan O’Hara (Juliet’s brother). The show ran for eight seasons, with its finale in March 2014.

In the upcoming movie, fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer and Burton “Gus” Guster open up their new office in San Francisco, called “psychphrancisco,” and are solving a case after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. Trouble ensues, and the Psych team seeks justice.

Previously announced guest stars include Zachary Levi as Thin White Duke, Kurt Fuller as Woody the Coroner, Jazmyn Simon as Selene, Ralph Macchio as Nick Conforth, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair as Heather Rockrear and Jimmi Simpson as Mary Lightly, in his third posthumous appearance.

Psych: The Movie is co-written by creator and director Franks ranks with Roday. It is executive produced by Franks, Roday and Hill, Chris Henze of Thruline/Tagline TV and Kelly Kulchak. The special is from Universal Cable Productions in association with Thruline/Tagline.

Watch the announcement videos below.