With Wonder Woman in the pop culture spotlight, the release of Professor Marston & The Wonder Women couldn’t be any more timely. The Angela Robinson-directed feature about the creation of the Amazonian superhero starring Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, and Bella Heathcote received a new extended trailer and a stylized comic book cover at New York Comic-Con.

Robinson’s film strips away the superhero flash and cuts deep into the social psyche of the creation of Wonder Woman by a controversial man who worked out his relationship issues by creating the iconic comic book character.

Inspired by a true story, the film centers on Dr. Marston (Evans) and his polyamorous relationship with his wife and fellow psychologist Elizabeth (Hall) and Olivia Byrne (Heathcote), a former student. These two women and their feminist ideas influenced the creation of Wonder Woman — and in the ’40s, that was controversial. His lifestyle was deemed as perverted and his progressive comic book received backlash from the community — all of which piqued Robinson’s interest.

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women opens on October 13.