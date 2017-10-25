The Producers Guild of America said today that Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley will be honored with the 2018 Milestone Award. She will receive the honor — the organization’s most prestigious — at the 29th annual PGA Awards set for January 20 at the Beverly Hilton.

“The Producers Guild of America champions what is lifeblood to so many of us—visionary storytelling, fearless creativity and global filmmaking,” Langley said. “On behalf of the brilliant team at Universal, I want to thank its members for recognizing our work with this prestigious honor.”

Langley started at Universal in 2001 as SVP Production and has since been promoted through the ranks. In September 2013, she was named chairman of Universal Pictures, where she oversees all aspects of the studio’s production, marketing and distribution operations worldwide including Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, and the studio’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion division.

In 2017, she helped lead Universal to its best first quarter in history with five releases within six weeks including Fifty Shades Darker, Get Out and Split. 2015 became the first time any studio ever tallied three films to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office, with Furious 7, Jurassic World, and Illumination’s Minions all reaching that milestone.

“Donna Langley is essentially the epitome of a 21st century studio executive,” said PGA Awards chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal. “Not only has she built Universal into a powerhouse through her stewardship of tentpole event films, she’s built her studio into a home for smart, talented, passionate filmmakers – especially for those who color outside the lines or don’t fit into Hollywood’s usual boxes. Donna has redefined the job for a rising generation of creative execs, and we’re privileged to honor her at the Producers Guild Awards.

The Milestone Award recognizes an individual or team who has made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. Previous honorees include Clint Eastwood, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Ron Meyer, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, Jim Gianopulos and last year’s recipient Tom Rothman.