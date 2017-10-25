Manhunt: Unabomber producer John Goldwyn has signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate TV, the studio behind Discovery’s critically praised criminal anthology series.

Under the pact, Goldwyn, who most recently served as consultant and executive producer of scripted content at Discovery Communications, will develop and produce scripted programming for television and streaming platforms through his John Goldwyn Productions banner, and will remain attached to all future seasons of Manhunt. Lionsgate will have exclusive first look rights to all new television projects developed and produced by Goldwyn.

In addition to Manhunt, Goldwyn produced the Golden Globe-winning, Emmy-nominated hit series Dexter for Showtime, the TV miniseries Harley & The Davidsons for Discovery, and feature films including Baby Mama, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and the Bob Dylan biopic I’m Not There.

Goldwyn also served as President and then Vice Chairman of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group for over a decade, overseeing Oscar-winning films including Forrest Gump, Braveheart and Titanic along with the critically acclaimed Saving Private Ryan, The Truman Show, Mission: Impossible and Indecent Proposal.

“John Goldwyn is a singular creative force in both television and film, and he is doing an incredible job leading the creative team on the Manhunt: Unabomber series for Discovery,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “From Dexter to Manhunt, John has proven himself adept at creating the kind of platform-defining content on which we’re focused, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding our relationship with him. He’s a tremendous addition to our growing creative family.”

“John is a world-class creative voice who has brought us Manhunt: Unabomber and other great scripted projects,” said Discovery Channel Group President Rich Ross. “We’re very excited about his first-look deal with our friends at Lionsgate. His prodigious talent and strong relationships at both Discovery and Lionsgate will continue to strengthen the close collaboration between our two companies.”

“Lionsgate is one of the most exciting and dynamic creative forces in the television world today,” said Goldwyn. “Working with Kevin, Sandra, Chris and the rest of the Lionsgate team on Manhunt is an incredibly rewarding experience, and I look forward to extending this collaboration to exciting new projects in the future.”

Goldwyn joins a growing roster of Lionsgate producer relationships that includes Joel Silver (The Matrix and Lethal Weapon film franchises, Tales from the Crypt & Veronica Mars television series), Courtney Kemp (Power, the upcoming Get Christie Love) and Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz (Nashville), among others.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Television Group President Sandra Stern and Senior VP, Television Business & Legal Affairs Ashley Rounsaville. Don Steele at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP negotiated for Goldwyn.