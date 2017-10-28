An early Saturday evening tweetstorm from President Donald Trump focused on director and nemesis Michael Moore, characterizing the filmmaker’s now-shuttered Broadway play as “a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

Trump has previously delighted in pointing out low ratings and other foibles of perceived rivals in show business, most prominently Arnold Schwarzenegger on a new version of NBC’s The Apprentice.

Moore’s performance, The Terms of My Surrender, ran for 100 shows at the Shuberts’ Belasco and was scheduled for a limited run. It did $367.6K, or 47.2% of the house’s potential, with tickets averaging $58.80.

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

The one-man show with the polarizing filmmaker used satirical humor to make commentary about America and its politics. Guests at Moore’s shows included the likes of Bryan Cranston, Gloria Steinem, Maxine Waters, Stephen Colbert and Morgan Spurlock. In August, with guest Mark Ruffalo, Moore led the audience on a post-show march to Trump Tower to protest Trump’s statements on the Charlottesville violence.

Moore said after the show closed, “My 100 performances on Broadway represent perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career. Having the opportunity to play the Belasco for tens of thousands of New Yorkers (and people from around the country and the world), with a simple and urgent message, has been one of the great honors of my life. And I am deeply moved to be so warmly embraced by the Broadway community.”

He added that he planned on returning to Broadway at some point with a new play and a new one-man show. Two days after the final bow, Moore said he planned to take the show on the road in 2018. “As for The Terms of My Surrender,” Moore said in a statement via his PR firm, “there is no surrender! We’ll be taking our Broadway show on the road next summer!”

Before attacking Moore, Trump reiterated on his previously revealed decision to release all files related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, confirming the moves via Twitter.

Trump said Friday night that he would release all documents related to the JFK assassination, despite some alleged last-minute attempts by the CIA and other agencies requesting that he withhold certain documents. The President said he consulted with his chief of staff, John Kelly, as well as the CIA and other agencies, and would release all files “other than the names and addresses of any mentioned person who is still living.”

“I am doing this for reasons of full disclosure, transparency and in order to put any and all conspiracy theories to rest,” the President tweeted. He later added that things were ahead of schedule on the release.