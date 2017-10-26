AMC’s Preacher is returning for a third season in 2018. Co-creator Seth Rogen announced the news in a tweet, writing only “Season 3!!!!#Preacher”.

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher is a supernatural and darkly comedic drama that follows a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer, played by Dominic Cooper, who is inhabited by a mysterious entity called Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands. Once this power attracts the attention of two mysterious angels, Fiore (Tom Brooke) and DeBlanc (Anatol Yusef), Jesse, his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) are thrust into a crazy world populated by a cast of characters from Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. Lucy Griffiths, W. Earl Brown, Derek Wilson and Ian Colletti also star.

Preacher was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin.