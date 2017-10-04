Brandon Victor Dixon, who recurred in seven episodes in Season 4 of Starz’s hit drama series Power, has been promoted to series regular for Season 5.

Dixon plays Terry Silver, the attorney for the St. Patricks, played by Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton.

Power follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin living a double life who in season 4 sought to find redemption.

Courtney A. Kemp serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Power. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon serve as executive producers.

Dixon, a two-time Tony nominee for his performances in Shuffle Along and The Color Purple, is coming off a year-long stint starring as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. He will also be seen on NBCUniversal International Studios’ upcoming series Gone. Dixon, co-founder of WalkRunFly Productions, is repped by CESD and Shane Kidd Inc.