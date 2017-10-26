Ryan Murphy has recruited Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), James Van Der Beek (What Would Diplo Do?), House of Cards alumna Kate Mara and American Horror Story regular Evan Peters for his latest FX series, drama Pose.

The established quartet will join five transgender actors — the largest transgender series regular cast ever for a scripted series — MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross, as well as Ryan Jamaal Swain, Tony winner Billy Porter and Dyllon Burnside, who also had been previously cast in the project.

Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Peters and Mara play New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s. Van Der Beek plays Peters’s financial kingpin boss Matt. Maslany plays a modern dance teacher who takes a special interest in the talent of Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain).

Acclaimed choreographer Ryan Heffington (Sia’s “Chandelier” video, The OA) will choreograph Maslany’s and Swain’s dance sequences.

Murphy co-created Pose with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The two executive produce alongside Murphy’s American Crime Story collaborators Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson as well as Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh for Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Trans activist director Silas Howard will serve as co-executive producer.

This marks a reunion for Mara and Murphy & Falchuk — she portrayed a mentally unstable ghost alongside Jessica Lange in the first installment of American Horror Story. Mara is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Stone, Genow.

Peters is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Van Der Beek is repped by Paradigm. Maslany is repped by ICM Partners and The Characters in Canada.