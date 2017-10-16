Jed Kapsos, the CBS Corp veteran who served most recently as SVP Finance at CBS Television Network, has been appointed CFO at Pop, the network owned by CBS and Lionsgate. He will relocate from New York to Los Angeles and report to Pop president Brad Schwartz, with responsibility for the network’s finance and accounting operations.

“We are thrilled and incredibly fortunate to have Jed’s expertise as we continue building Pop as a premium media brand,” said Schwartz in a release. “Since rebranding in 2015, we’ve been on quite a run, and with nine scripted series set for 2018, Jed will be integral to our continued growth.”

Kapsos Mary Kouw/CBS

At CBS Kapsos oversaw all of the network’s accounting, shared services, and West Coast operations finance. He also served as the liaison with CBS Corp and other CBS divisions for network finance matters including financial systems, business processes and controls, and program modeling. Before that he was CFO for CBS’ digital media division, which eventually merged with CBS Interactive. He joined CBS in 1998 from pre-merger Price Waterhouse.

“Pop is a dynamic, fast-growing network with a strong slate of programming and great momentum across all areas of its business,” Kapsos said. “It’s an exciting time to join the team, and I am looking forward to being part of the network’s bright future.”