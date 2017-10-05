As French media company Vivendi continues its tussle with Italy’s Mediaset, 41% of which is owned by Silvio Berlusconi, police have raided its Paris headquarters and seized unidentified documents.

Related
LeEco Woes Heat Up With Asset Freeze; 'Marcella' Adds Season 2 Cast - Global Briefs

The raid was connected with an investigation into alleged market manipulation related to Vivendi’s purchase of a stake in Mediaset last year.

Vivendi’s portfolio includes production giant Canal Plus. Mediaset remains a major TV power in Italy, a key part of the southern European territory where Vivendi wants to expand.

Business mogul Vincent Bolloré controls Vivendi, which he is aiming to transform into a more balanced company with more digital and gaming assets balancing out pay-TV and film, which face increasing revenue pressure. His battle with Berlusconi could determine the future of both companies, European analysts say.

After Mediaset filed a criminal complaint in Milan, prosecutors began looking into Vivendi’s acquisition of nearly $2 billion in Mediaset shares in the open market, about a 30% stake in the company.

Fininvest, Berlusconi’s holding company, has accused Vivendi of undermining investor confidence and then swooping in to buy large blocks of shares, effectively executing a hostile takeover.

A Vivendi spokesman confirmed the raid to the Wall Street Journal but said the company “acquired its stake in Mediaset totally legally and transparently.”

 