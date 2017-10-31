Dimension’s horror film Polaroid is no longer opening over the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Oct. 4, the day before the New York Times broke its expose on Harvey Weinstein’s history with sexual harassment, the studio dated the Lars Klevberg-directed horror film for Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

Amid the immense amount of turmoil at TWC/Dimension, Polaroid is now dated for 2018 with an unspecified date. Essentially the company is looking to rebrand itself in the New Year after restructuring and make a fresh start with Paddington 2. There are no other Weinstein Co. or Dimension releases for the rest of the year. Anecdotally, Deadline noticed last night at the Sherman Oaks Arclight Theatre that the one sheets for Polaroid were already hanging around the lobby. We hear other in-theater promotions for Polaroid were already out there across the country.

Polaroid follows high school loner Bird Fitcher, who has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon. But it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.

Following the sexual misconduct allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, TWC’s period piece The Current War off its Nov. 24 date to an unspecified time in 2018. That movie, about Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse’s race to dominate the nation’s electricity grid went back into the editing room with its director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon after the film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

After Annapurna’s MGM release of Death Wish opted to move out of the Thanksgiving period to March 2, TWC slipped Polaroid in. Then Entertainment Studios’ dated their Ted Kennedy drama Chappaquiddick on Oct. 5, only to pull it out of this year’s Oscar race 16 days later. STXfilms then moved their Oscar blue chip, Molly’s Game from Aaron Sorkin to a limited Christmas run.

This now leave Disney/Pixar’s Coco as the lone big pic opening on Nov. 22 along with Sony’s Denzel Washington legal pic Roman J. Israel, Esq. expanding to 1,600 to 1,800 runs after its Nov. 17 exclusive opening. Coco per rival estimates is looking at opening to $65M over five days.