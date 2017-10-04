Weinstein Co.-Dimension’s Lars Klevberg horror movie Polaroid will open on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Eve, a week and half earlier than originally scheduled. Previous release date was Dec. 1.

Polaroid will join such wide releases as Disney/Pixar’s Coco, MGM/Annapurna’s Death Wish, and STX Entertainment’s Molly’s Game. In Thanksgiving pasts, there’s typically a genre grab by a distributor, read 2010’s Faster ($23.2M) with Dwayne Johnson and 2009’s Ninja Assassin ($38.1M).

Polaroid follows high school loner Bird Fitcher, who has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon. But it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.

Weinstein Co. is also rolling out limited over the Thanksgiving frame its period drama The Current War about Westinghouse and Edison’s race for electricity.

Previously, it as announced that Dimension/Blumhouse’s Amityville: The Awakening is getting a free stream on GooglePlay from Oct. 12 to Nov. 8 with a limited release on Oct. 28