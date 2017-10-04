Emily Lowe Mailaender, who spent the past 10 years at Rubenstein Communications, has been hired at PMK*BNC as VP Entertainment, to be based out of the agency’s New York office. She will work across the entertainment division on film, TV and corporate entertainment accounts.

At Rubenstein, Lowe Mailaender oversaw communications for the Tribeca Film Festival, The Orchard, Refinery29 and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s annual “Thanks and Giving”

campaign. She also implemented campaigns for Oliver Stone’s films and TV projects including Showtime’s Untold History of the United States; worked on films including The Hunger Games franchise, Focus Features’ Kill the Messenger; and Season 1 of Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join our team as she has great experience with a wide variety of clients,” said PMK*BNC chairman and CEO Cindi Berger. “Given the ever-changing entertainment business landscape, Emily’s strategic ability is a perfect fit for our multi-faceted organization.”