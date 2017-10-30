There will be no Season 4 for USA Network’s single-camera comedy series Playing House from creators/stars Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair. The duo made the announcement via a video message to fans. (you an watch it below)

“USA Network and Universal Cable Productions want to thank Jessica, Lennon and the entire cast and crew of Playing House for being amazing partners for three incredible, hilarious seasons,” the network and studio said in a statement. It was an honor and privilege to be part of this best friendship. Once a Jammer, always a Jammer.”

Playing House was an outlier for USA, the last remaining half-hour scripted comedy series on the network, which pulled away from the arena three years ago.

Fueled by its cult digital following, the series, which did well on VOD but poorly on linear TV, broke ground with its second season introducing a new windowing model where new episodes premiered first on video-on-demand platforms, such as Xfinity and USA Now, and TV Everywhere before airing on the linear USA channel a week later. The pact helped save the quirky comedy and send it to a second season. Another hard-fought renewal followed, with Parham and St. Clair announcing the Season 3 pickup in January 2016.

The third season saw an emotional storyline that mirrors real life for St. Clair. The co-creator and star’s character Emma was diagnosed with breast cancer, which St. Clair herself successfully beat through reconstruction surgery, 16 rounds of chemo, and radiation.

Here is St. Clair and Parham’s announcement: