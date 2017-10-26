Phillip Noyce, who directed the pilot and the second episode of Fox’s new medical drama The Resident, has signed a first-look deal with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind the series. Under the pact, which includes development, Noyce will

continue as an executive producer on The Resident.

“Phillip has been one of our most trusted pilot directors for more than a decade, and this year he directed both the brilliant pilot of our midseason series The Resident as well as its second episode,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “He brings out the best in his actors and his crew and he always elevates strong material into undeniable television. We’re happy to have the first look at any project he and Kimberly put together, as well as continue to utilize his services on The Resident as an executive producer.”

In addition to The Resident, Noyce has directed a number of other pilots that have gone to series, including NBC’s Crisis and Fox’s Tru Calling — both from 20th TV– as well as Showtime’s Brotherhood and ABC’s Revenge.

Noyce has two projects with 20th TV in development for next season — literary soap 800 Grapes, sold as a put pilot to ABC with writer/EP Julia Brownell and Temple Hill, and thriller Green-Lit, from writer/EP Kevin O’Hare and Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff’s DiVide Pictures, at NBC.

Initiated before his deal with 20th TV, Noyce is also developing the classic Erich Von Daniken non-fiction book Chariots of The Gods from writer Joe Ahearn with Sonar and Unique Features for BBC America.

Additionally, Noyce hired longtime collaborator Kimberly Hunt as VP of Production for his Rumbalara Films. Hunt is shepherding development on features Alive Day, written by Kathleen McLaughlin (The Bielski Brothers) and produced in partnership with Phoenix Pictures, as well as Rats Of Tobruk, WW2 saga penned by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief). Both films are to be directed by Noyce.

Alive Day is adapted from the autobiography of an ex-US special ops soldier, who ran covert missions into Baghdad before the U.S. invasion. Rats of Tobruk is inspired by stories told to Noyce by his father, who was part of the Australian Army that inflicted the first defeat on German forces in WW2.

With Arclight Films and Thunder Road, Noyce is developing Killer 10, an action-adventure Australia/China co-production written by Paul Staheli, David Schickler, and Justin Monjo. He’s also wrapping post-production on feature Above Suspicion, starring Emelia Clarke and Jack Huston.

Noyce is repped by WME, Fineman Entertainment, and attorney Wendy Kirk.