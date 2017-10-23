“There is an air of quiet death in this house,” says Daniel Day-Lewis’ Reynolds Woodcock in the first look at Paul Thomas Anderson and Day-Lewis’ reteam for Phantom Thread. That sentiment seems to be the vibe being woven into the There Will Be Blood duo’s reteam, which acts as their version of a love story.

The pic set in 1950s postwar London centers on Woodcock, who with his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) is at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.

Anderson’s eighth movie and first since 2014’s Inherent Vice is thought to be three-time Oscar winner Day-Lewis’ final film after he announced his retirement from acting in June.

The film opens December 25.

Check out the trailer above.