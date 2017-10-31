Peter Macgregor-Scott, producer of an extensive list of celebrated films, died today after a traffic accident in Manhattan, Deadline has confirmed. He was 69.

Originally from England, Macgregor-Scott served as a unit production manager for John Landis’ frat comedy Animal House early in his career. However, he mostly is known for producing 1993’s The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford. The Andrew Davis-directed film went on to earn multiple Academy Award nominations, most notably a surprise nom for Best Picture. Tommy Lee Jones won for Best Supporting Actor for his celebrated role as Deputy Marshal Samuel Gerard.

Macgregor-Scott also produced Batman Forever and Batman & Robin as well as three Cheech & Chong comedies. Other titles on his résumé include the classic comedy The Jerk, directed by Carl Reiner and starring Steve Martin, as well as the Oscar-nominated musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, starring Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds.

His other films have endured and remain relevant in pop culture and with cult audiences. In 1984, he co-produced Revenge of the Nerds, a classic with kids of the ’80s, and in 1989, he co-produced the Girl Scout-inspired comedy Troop Beverly Hills. His credits also include Under Siege, Black Beauty, A Perfect Murder and Death to Smoochy.

He was the son of J.C. Magregor-Scott, former executive at Warner-Pathe Distributors and Commonwealth United International, who died in 1999. His brother, Ian, is a sound effects editor.