Paramount Pictures has found the filmmakers who’ll bring back to life Pet Sematary, a new version of the Stephen King bestselling novel that was first brought to the screen in a creepy 1989 movie directed by Mary Lambert. Several filmmakers tried for the job, but Paramount is making a deal with Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, the team that directed the 2014 thriller Starry Eyes. The duo wrote and directed that film, and they are taking the reins for the tragic saga of the Creed family.

Paramount

Louis Creed and his wife Rachel move their two children into a home and soon learn there is a creepy Pet Sematary near their property, where legend has it that animals buried there come back to life. It starts with their cat being run over, and brought back, and it gets much worse when the reanimation attempt turns to humans, who don’t come back exactly as they were before. Script is y Jeff Buhler and the film is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Steven Schneider, and it has been a favorite of numerous major directors including Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Andy Muschietti, the latter of whom is fully focused on the sequel to It, also derived from a King bestselling horror novel. WME and Aperture Entertainment rep Widmyer & Kolsch.