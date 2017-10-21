Grammy Award-winning a capella vocal artists Pentatonix will return to NBC for their second holiday special. A Very Pentatonix Christmas is set for Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 PM ET/PT on NBC, with an encore airing on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

The one-hour show will feature The Voice coach and fellow Grammy-winner Jennifer Hudson joining for some holiday favorite tunes. Also appearing are comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno and 13-year-old America’s Got Talent winner and ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer.

Pentatonix today released a new, deluxe version of its 2016 platinum album, A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe and will start a Christmas tour on Dec. 3 .The group has sold more than 6.4 million albums in the U.S. alone, won three Grammy Awards, and received a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Last holiday season, A Pentatonix Christmas Special averaged a 1.4 rating, 5 share in adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers overall, according to “live plus same day” ratings from Nielsen Media Research. That improved the timeslot versus NBC’s averages for the prior season by +27% in 18-49 (1.4 vs 1.1) and +1.5 million persons, or +25% in total viewers (7.5 million vs. 6.0 million).

A Very Pentatonix Christmas is executive produced by John Irwin Entertainment in collaboration with RCA Records and Pentatonix.