EXCLUSIVE: When period gangster epic Peaky Blinders begins its Season 4 run on Netflix in the U.S., it will be minus The Weinstein Company’s name at the top of the show, Deadline has learned. The streaming service is removing the company’s credit, technically a production card, going forward, and, I hear, retroactively for the first three seasons of the Steven Knight-created drama.

The decision is understood to have been made by the partners involved including producer Caryn Mandabach Productions and overseas distributor Endemol Shine International. TWC is understood to be aware of the move that comes amid the barrage of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, who was fired by the TWC board Sunday.

Peaky Blinders is not a TWC production. Peaky, which stars Cillian Murphy and has a rabid fan base, was originally acquired by The Weinstein Co in 2013 when it took U.S. TV and VOD rights. It later sold the Birmingham-set saga on to Netflix, but retained a credit as U.S. distributor. Harvey Weinstein’s name did not appear on the series, and the company’s name does not appear on the series in other territories.

Season 4 is due to begin airing in the UK on BBC Two later this fall. Typically, the U.S. gets it after the UK run has ended.

Peaky‘s Season 4 has added Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Game Of Thrones‘ Aidan Gillen and Happy Valley‘s Charlie Murphy for the new season, which will also see the return of Charlotte Riley as May Carleton. Tom Hardy is also back as Alfie Solomons. Folks from the show say it’s the best season yet.

It will kick off when Tommy receives a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve and realizes the Peaky Blinders are in danger of annihilation. As the enemy closes in, he flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham, where a desperate fight for survival begins.

The series is produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect. ESI has sold it in 163 countries.