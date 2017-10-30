BBC Two has set the UK premiere date for Season 4 of Peaky Blinders. Ending a 17-month wait, the period gangster epic returns on November 15 at 9 PM local.

The news comes about a month after the first trailer was released for what series creator Steven Knight has called the best season so far. A U.S. launch date has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, though it typically follows once the UK run has ended.

BBC

At the end of last season, we saw Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby at what Knight has called the character’s “most nihilistic.” Set in 1924, Season 3 built on the Shelby family having ascended into high society from its humble beginnings in Birmingham’s Small Heath, and the personal issues that presented. Season 4 will kick off with Tommy receiving a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve and realizing that the Peaky Blinders are in danger of annihilation. As the enemy closes in, he flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, where a desperate fight for survival begins.

Produced by Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect, Peaky has added Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Game of Thrones‘ Aidan Gillen and Happy Valley‘s Charlie Murphy for Season 4. Returning cast includes Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Joe Cole and Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons. The new season also will see the return of Charlotte Riley as May Carleton.

Here’s a look at the S4 trailer again — as Tommy says, “We’re going back”: