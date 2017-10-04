Pauley Perrette isn’t leaving NCIS after a decade and a half without a “special send-off”, according to executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea.

A few hours after the core cast member of the top CBS show announced online that she was exiting as forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the drama, the EPs and the House of Moonves today offered their heartfelt farewells – and plans.

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special send-off,” revealed Schenck and Cardea on Wednesday. “From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role,” the EPs added of the 15 season the actor has been on the series. “Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

CBS itself was equally effusive, calling Perrette and her Abby role, “a beloved actress and character.”

“Pauley has been a valued member of both NCIS and the CBS family for over 15 years,” said the net and CBS TV Studios in a joint statement this morning. “While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved actress and character, we respect her decision to leave at the end of the season. We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television.”

As for what form that special send-off will take, we hear seeds have been planted in the new NCIS season that just debuted on September 26.