After 15 seasons on NCIS, Pauley Perrette announced today that she is leaving the CBS series at the end of this season.

As rumors of her status on the much watched drama have swirled in recent weeks, the actor revealed the news on her Twitter feed:

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

A core cast member of the Mark Harmon-led ensemble since its debut in 2003, Perrette plays the team’s resident forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the series about agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The news of the actor’s departure comes a week after NCIS kicked off its fifthteenth season on September 26.

Perrette is the second original NCIS cast member to exit in the past two years.

After thirteen seasons on the show as Senior Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo, Michael Weatherly left the Donald Bellisario and Don McGill created show in 2016. Not straying far, the Weatherly led Bull premiered on CBS on September 20 last year to strong ratings. Bull was unsurprisingly back for a second season on September 26 this year – right after NCIS came back for its latest season.