Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss have joined together to bring a ballet and creative dance documentary together about New York City Ballet’s prima ballerina Tiler Peck. The untitled project brings together the world’s foremost dance talent for an international performance mash-up, bringing dancers, choreographers and genres from classical ballet to tap to break-dancing together for three magical nights of performance at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. It is being directed by Steven Cantor.

The film is said to be a passion project for both Peck and Moss who is an exec producer along with Allen. The film is part of Allen’s long-standing commitment to the classics and the advancement of the arts. Cantor and Vulcan previously worked together on Step.

At just 27 years old, Peck is the first woman ever chosen to curate an event of this scale at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The film follows the entire creative process of Peck’s project, and goes deep behind the scenes to uncover just what it takes to produce, stage and perform works of immense complexity with an unparalleled cast of stars from the world of ballet and beyond.

Vulcan Productions, Cantor and Jamie Schutz of Stick Figure Productions are co-producers of the film, which is currently in production and is slated to be available on Hulu in 2018.

“After a successful collaboration with Vulcan on Step, it’s exciting to have another film together. Paul Allen’s dedication to making the classical arts accessible for younger generations is vitally important and I’m proud to be part of that process. I have also been a fan of Tiler’s for years, watching her grow up in the New York City Ballet, so it’s a privilege to be collaborating with her.”

Dogwoof has come on board to handle international rights and will be screening a teaser for the first time to buyers at the AFM.

As curator of the live event “Ballet Now,” Peck brings together dancers from the world’s elite companies — New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theater, the Royal Ballet and the Paris Opera — to perform pieces by modern dance icons such as tap dancer Michelle Dorrance and choreographers Christopher Wheeldon and Justin Peck, while paying tribute to ballet legends such as George Balanchine.The program also features renowned clown Bill Irwin in an unconventional duet with Peck. The genre-blending pieces weave classical ballet with contemporary dance — all supported by a full orchestra and performed during an epic, three-night event.

The film charts the efforts of Peck and her friend Moss to break ballet out of its rarified environs and engage a new generation of dance fans via social media and even word-of-mouth campaigns at local universities. With this collaboration, Peck and Moss are putting ballet back into the cultural mainstream.