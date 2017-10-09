Filmmaker Patty Jenkins and Geena Davis who founded the Institute on Gender in Media, will be the keynoters this year at the third annual Women in Entertainment summit. The event, which will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, gathers women and men who are dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women in all areas of the entertainment industry. And with the Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby of it all, there is certainly alot to talk about this year.

Over the course of the day, WIE puts together some of the most creative minds in television, film, and sports for a series of keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspiring Q&A chats. The summit is designed to address a range of issues that affect women, topics include the rise of women’s leadership, how storytelling can impact social change, and empowering the next generation of women creatives.

Set to attend this year are filmmaker Ava DuVernay, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Greta Gerwig, DreamWorrks Animation head of Television Margie Cohn, SVP of Original Programming at StarzMarta Fernandez, senior editor at Fortune Ellen McGirt, TruthCo CEO Linda Ong, writer/director Dee Rees, producer Heather Parry, Producer, filmmaker Victoria Mahoney, senior VP of alternative series, Warner Horizon Television Brooke Karzen, and novelist/TV writer at DreamWorks Animation, Aury Wallington.