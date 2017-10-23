Coming off a weekend of yet more national anthem protests by NFL players and up against the much-hyped Season 8 debut and 100th episode of The Walking Dead, last night’s went full Super Bowl redux but lacked the drama of the big game– or any on-field drama at all.

Once again, the New England Patriots were the winners over the Atlanta Falcons but with a 23-7 victory this Week 7 battle of the NFL season became a non-event. Now in a three-game losing streak and very unlike the OT Super Bowl LI match-up in February in Houston, the Falcons never really had a chance on Sunday against Tom Brady and gang in a foggy Foxborough.

Which, even with the blowout, was actually not the case for SNF ratings as the NFL and NBC game snagged a 12.6/21 in metered market results. Coming off less than stellar weeks this season, that’s a rise of 16% from the early numbers of last week’s New York Giants 23-10 crushing of the Denver Broncos.

Now maybe that’s because Justin Timberlake made it official that he’ll be providing the halftime entertainment for Super Bowl LII. More than likely the NFL and NBC should thank that prospect of that Super Bowl redo and the almost always big draw and no protesting Patriots.

With the 2017-2018 season facing near double-digit declines from last year, last night’s game was also up 9% from the tepid October 23, 2016 6-6 tie between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. To add to the context, that University of Phoenix Stadium game also faced and was beaten by a TWD premiere, with the series’ near tied all time high of the Season 6 double death opener.

Coming days after the NFL decided not to change its rules around the national anthem, Donald Trump took to social media this morning to register another protest of his own: continuing

In the end, last week’s 8:30 – 11:15 PM ET SNF went on to draw a night winning 5.6/19 among adults 18-49 and 16.16 million viewers overall, down a tick from the week before. Last year’s Week 7 Cardinals vs. Seahawks game ended up with a 6.0/19 in the key demo and an audience of 17.71 million.

As always, we’ll update with more SNF numbers later plus NCIS: Los Angeles, Shark Tank and Family Guy ratings and those TWD numbers too.