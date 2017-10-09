Patrick Fugit has landed a role in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, joining Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Pablo Schreiber, Jon Bernthal, and Kyle Chandler. Based on James R. Hansen’s book, the film follows Armstrong’s journey to the moon. Universal, who is co-financing the film with Amblin Entertainment, has slated a theatrical release for October 12, 2018. Fugit will play Elliott See, a flight test engineer and NASA astronaut who was killed in a 1966 when a NASA trainer jet crash into the McDonnell Space Center in St. Louis. Adapted by Josh Singer, the film is porduced by Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen with Chazelle and Gosling. Isaac Klausner is exec producing. Fugit currently stars in the Robert Kirkman-created Cinemax series, Outcast, and is set to appear in Kenny Riches’ upcoming drama, A Name Without a Place. He’s repped by Gersh and by managers Gail Levin and Andrew Brown.

Actress Dominique Fishback, who currently serves as a series regular on HBO’s new series, The Deuce, is set to appear in Fox 2000’s The Hate U Give, which stars Amandla Stenberg. George Tillman Jr. is directing the film adaptation to Angela Thomas’ NYT bestselling young adult novel, from a screenplay by Tina Mabry and Audrey Wells. The story follows Starr Carter (Stenberg), who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Bob Teitel are producing the pic, which will be released by Twentieth Century Fox. Fishback, who recently wrapped on Jordana Spiro’s indie drama, Night Comes On, is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.