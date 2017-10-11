EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Velasquez and Sean Patrick Thomas have signed on to the ensemble cast of New Line Cinema’s horror film The Children, joining Linda Cardellini. Genre staple James Wan, who is directing the upcoming Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman, will produce The Children via his Atomic Monster production company alongside Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone.

Michael Chaves is directing the pic, which follows a social worker who, while investigating the mysterious disappearance of two children, discovers her own family might be in jeopardy.

The script is by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. Michael Clear will serve as exec producer.

Velasquez played Ank Su Namun in Universal’s The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. She also appeared on the Fox comedy Arrested Development. Velasquez is repped by Insurge-Ent.

Thomas perhaps is best known for his role in the Barbershop film franchise and Paramount’s Save the Last Dance, with Julia Stiles and Kerry Washington. Repped by Innovative and Principato-Young Entertainment, he recently appeared in OWN’s docuseries Black Love.

New Line has had a banner year with horror releases, topped by the global smash It, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s book, which has grossed over $600 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Annabelle: Creation, an August release that is a part of Wan’s Conjuring universe, is nearing $300 million worldwide.