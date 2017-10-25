NBC has given a script commitment plus penalty to Winners, a half-hour single-camera comedy executive produced by The Middle star Patricia Heaton and David Hunt. The project hails from Heaton’s and Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and Warner Bros TV where the company has a pod deal.

Written and executive produced by The Simpsons co-executive producer Ryan Koh, Winners is about a group of young people struggling with growing up and becoming independent. When their parents run out of options, they send them to a residential life-coaching facility that prepares them to embrace adulthood.

NBC

FourBoys’ TV president Rebecca Stay is overseeing the project for the company, working with Heaton and Hunt.

Founded by husband-and-wife acting duo Heaton and Hunt, FourBoys Entertainment, named for the couple’s four sons, is housed on the Warner Bros lot. On the feature film side, the company is in pre-production for the independent film Florence, Not Italy, which Hunt will direct, and FourBoys is producing with financing/distribution partner Gareth West of Ketchup Entertainment and his UK partner, Tempest.

FourBoys’ credits include features Moms’ Night Out for Sony and Amazing Grace for Walden Media. the documentary feature film The Bituminous Coal Queens of Pennsylvania for Netflix. The Engagement Ring for TNT, and the web comedy Versailles.

Everybody Loves Raymond alumna Heaton toplines The Middle, now in its ninth and final season on ABC.

FourBoys and Koh are repped by UTA.